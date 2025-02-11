Moncrief agrees to terms with Stampeders

The Canadian Football League's free-agent period officially opens Tuesday at 12:01 pm ET with some big names still left searching for a team in 2025. Keep up with all of the moves from around the league HERE with TSN.ca's live blog.

American linebacker Derrick Moncrief has agreed to terms with the Calgary Stampeders, TSN's Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

Moncrief, 31, recorded three sacks, one interception, and 50 defensive tackles in 14 games with the Edmonton Elks this season.

The Oklahoma State product is a seven-year CFL veteran, and has appeared in 88 regular season contests between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Elks.

He has made 11 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 298 defensive tackles since debuting in the league with Saskatchewan in 2017.

Moncrief is also a two-time West Division All-Star (2019, 2022) and one-time CFL All-Star (2019).

Blue Bombers re-sign Benson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Canadian long snapper Mike Benson to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Benson, 37, will now get set for his fifth season with the Blue Bombers after joining the team in free agency on Feb. 9, 2021.

The Winnipeg native has not missed a regular-season game for Winnipeg in each of the last two years.

A veteran of 157 career CFL contests, Benson has previously played for the Edmonton Elks, BC Lions, Ottawa Redblacks.

He was also part of the Blue Bombers' Grey Cup-winning team in 2021.