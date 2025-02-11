Amos headed to TiCats

The Canadian Football League's free-agent period officially opens Tuesday at 12:01 pm ET with some big names still left searching for a team in 2025. Keep up with all of the moves from around the league HERE with TSN.ca's live blog.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back DaShaun Amos in free agency.

Amos, 30, made 18 appearances for the Toronto Argonauts last season, registering 25 defensive tackles, five interceptions, and one touchdown.

Hailing from Midlothian, Virginia, Amos has recorded 176 total tackles, 16 interceptions, one forced fumble, and two defensive touchdowns while playing for the Calgary Stampeders and Argonauts.

He is a two-time Divisional All-Star and three-time Grey Cup champion in 2018, 2022, and 2024.

Stampeders adding All-Star DB Webb

The Calgary Stampeders have signed All-Star defensive back Damon Webb.

Webb, 29, recorded 68 defensive tackles, two sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and two touchdowns in a breakout campaign that saw him take home 2024 East and CFL All-Star honours.

He also ranked second in the league last season with eight tackles for loss.

The Ohio State product is a veteran of four CFL seasons, registering 202 total tackles, three sacks, 10 interceptions, and one forced fumble in 53 games split between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Redblacks,

Riders adding Canadian OL Gagnon

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon.

Gagnon, 32, has appeared in 99 CFL regular season games across eight CFL seasons.

The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que. native has spent two stints spanning seven years with the Montreal Alouettes, while playing for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2019.

He was the former second overall pick in 2016, and has won the Grey Cup as part of Montreal's championship team in 2023.

Bombers signing WR White

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially added wide reciever Reggie White to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

TSN's Football Insider Dave Naylor reported last week that White had agreed to terms with the team.

White appeared in 12 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2024 after starting the season on the six-game injured list with a rib injury. He finished the season with 24 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

The 28-year-old originally signed with the Alouettes in January of 2021, appearing in five games to finish with 18 receptions, two touchdowns and 177 yards.

He broke out in 2022 where he started in the first 15 games, recording 53 catches for 722 yards and two touchdowns. In the Oct. 10, 2022 Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Ottawa Redblacks, he tore three ligaments in his knee that cost him the entire 2023 season, when the Alouettes won the Grey Cup.

Lions bolster defence with Auclair, Williams signings

Canadian linebacker Adam Auclair and American defensive lineman Deontai Williams have signed with the BC Lions on Tuesday.

Auclair, 28, made 15 appearances for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, posting 53 total tackles and a career-high three interceptions.

Drafted sixth overall in the 2020 draft by the Ottawa Redblacks, Auclair has recorded 156 defensive tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles across 54 career games.

He was a former standout at Laval University, helping the team lift the Vanier Cup on two separate occasions.

Williams, played two seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders since debuting in the CFL in 2023. He has posted 90 defensive tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble across 27 games in the league.

Lions sign Masoli to one-year deal

The BC Lions have signed veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Masoli, 36, has thrown for 17,824 yards and 87 touchdowns across 11 seasons spent with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks.

After appearing in just five games across two seasons in 2022-23, Masoli threw for 1,149 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games as the team's primary quarterback this year.

The San Francisco native is a 2018 CFL East All-Star, and is the current record holder for most consecutive completions in a CFL game with 23.

Riders adding QB Stevens

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Tommy Stevens, the club announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old American pivot joins the team after three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He rushed for 25 touchdowns in 52 games for the Stamps while operating largely as a short yardage quarterback.

The Indianapolis native converted quarterback sneaks at a 97 per cent clip this season, while finishing in a tie for most rushing touchdowns in the CFL with 10.

Stevens has completed 11-of-20 passing attempts for 82 yards and a touchdown through three seasons, adding 685 rushing yards on 160 carries.

Lions signing All-Star LB Awe

The BC Lions have signed linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract.

Awe, 31, returns to BC for his fourth stint with the team after spending the last two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

A veteran of seven CFL seasons, Awe has recorded 494 total tackles with six sacks, five interceptions, and six forced fumbles.

In 2023, the Texas Tech product recorded career-high marks with 134 defensive tackles and three interceptions in 18 games played, earning West Division and CFL All-Star honours.

Argonauts bring back RB Carey

Ka'Deem Carey is staying with the Double Blue.

The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed the 32-year-old running back.

In his first season with Toronto last year, Carey ran for 1,060 yards (third in the CFL) and seven touchdowns (tops among running backs).

He was named an East Division All-Star.

The Arizona native spent the first four seasons of his CFL career in Calgary, leading the CFL in rushing in 2022 with 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was named a CFL All-Star for his efforts.

The 32-year-old running back has been a Division All-Star three times, a CFL All-Star once, was named Calgary's Most Outstanding Player twice, and won two Grey Cups in his CFL career.

He has rushed for 3,915 yards and 26 touchdowns across 62 CFL regular season games.

The University of Arizona alum was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2014 CFL Draft and played 37 games over three years with the NFC North team.

Bombers stay active in free agency, sign DB Hagerty, RB Logan

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added two more free agents, signing Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty and American running back Peyton Logan, the team announced Tuesday.

Hagerty signed a one-year deal with the club, while Logan inked a two-year contract.

Hagerty, 26, played in 15 games for the Edmonton Elks last season, registering 10 special teams tackles.

In four CFL seasons, the Regina, Sask. native has recorded 49 total tackles with one forced fumble in 32 career games. He spent the first three years of his career with the Toronto Argonauts, and was a part of their 2022 Grey Cup championship team.

Logan, 26, signs with the Bombers after three years with the Calgary Stampeders. In 36 career games, the Memphis native has rushed for 889 yards and five touchdowns on 136 carries.

He served as Calgary's primary returner last season, and led the team with 539 punt return yards, good for third-most among the league.

TiCats sign LB Cole III

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Brian Cole III, the team announced Tuesday.

Cole, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season, recording 24 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Hailing for Saginaw, Mich., Cole has registered 51 total tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles through the first three years in the league.

The Mississippi State product was originally drafted by the NFL's Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, and has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins south of the border.

Bombers ink WR Cobb, Sterns to one-year deals

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed a pair of wide receivers Tuesday, inking Gavin Cobb and Jerreth Sterns to one-year contracts.

Cobb, 27, recorded seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown in his second season as a member of the Edmonton Elks last year.

Across two CFL seasons, the Victoria, B.C. native has caught 18 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in 29 career games played.

Sterns, 25, also has two years of experience in the CFL after appearing in 23 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders since the start of 2023.

Last year, the Waxahachie, TX native played in 12 games for the Riders, posting 492 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 39 catches.

Sterns was a collegiate standout at Western Kentucky, recording 150 receptions for 1,902 yards and 17 scores to earn 2021 second-team All-American honours.

Winnipeg signs the pair of pass-catchers after Kenny Lawler signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Winnipeg also agreed to terms with Montreal Alouettes receiver Reggie White Jr. on Feb. 4, as reported by TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Cobb and Stearns join forces with two-time Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros as he now enters his age-37 season.

Moncrief agrees to terms with Stampeders

American linebacker Derrick Moncrief has agreed to terms with the Calgary Stampeders, TSN's Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

Moncrief, 31, recorded three sacks, one interception, and 50 defensive tackles in 14 games with the Edmonton Elks this season.

The Oklahoma State product is a seven-year CFL veteran, and has appeared in 88 regular season contests between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Elks.

He has 11 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 298 defensive tackles since debuting in the league with Saskatchewan in 2017.

Moncrief is a two-time West Division All-Star (2019, 2022) and one-time CFL All-Star (2019).

Blue Bombers re-sign Benson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Canadian long snapper Mike Benson to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Benson, 37, will now get set for his fifth season with the Blue Bombers after joining the team in free agency on Feb. 9, 2021.

The Winnipeg native has not missed a regular-season game for Winnipeg in each of the last two years.

A veteran of 157 career CFL contests, Benson has previously played for the Edmonton Elks, BC Lions, and Ottawa Redblacks.

He is also a 2021 Grey Cup champion with the Blue Bombers.