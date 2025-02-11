Riders adding QB Stevens

The Canadian Football League's free-agent period officially opens Tuesday at 12:01 pm ET with some big names still left searching for a team in 2025. Keep up with all of the moves from around the league HERE with TSN.ca's live blog.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Tommy Stevens, the club announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old American pivot has spent three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, rushing for 25 touchdowns in 52 games while operating as a short-yardage option.

More to come.

Argonauts bring back RB Carey

Ka'Deem Carey is staying with the Double Blue.

The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed the 32-year-old running back.

In his first season with Toronto last year, Carey ran for 1,060 yards (third in the CFL) and seven touchdowns (tops among running backs).

He was named an East Division All-Star.

The Arizona native spent the first four seasons of his CFL career in Calgary, leading the CFL in rushing in 2022 with 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was named a CFL All-Star for his efforts.

The 32-year-old running back has been a Division All-Star three times, a CFL All-Star once, was named Calgary's Most Outstanding Player twice, and won two Grey Cups in his CFL career.

He has rushed for 3,915 yards and 26 touchdowns across 62 CFL regular season games.

The University of Arizona alum was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2014 CFL Draft and played 37 games over three years with the NFC North team.

Bombers stay active in free agency, sign DB Hagerty, RB Logan

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added two more free agents, signing Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty and American running back Peyton Logan, the team announced Tuesday.

Hagerty signed a one-year deal with the club, while Logan inked a two-year contract.

Hagerty, 26, played in 15 games for the Edmonton Elks last season, registering 10 special teams tackles.

In four CFL seasons, the Regina, Sask. native has recorded 49 total tackles with one forced fumble in 32 career games. He spent the first three years of his career with the Toronto Argonauts, and was a part of their 2022 Grey Cup championship team.

Logan, 26, signs with the Bombers after three years with the Calgary Stampeders. In 36 career games, the Memphis native has rushed for 889 yards and five touchdowns on 136 carries.

He served as Calgary's primary returner last season, and led the team with 539 punt return yards, good for third-most among the league.

TiCats sign LB Cole III

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Brian Cole III, the team announced Tuesday.

Cole, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season, recording 24 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Hailing for Saginaw, Mich., Cole has registered 51 total tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles through the first three years in the league.

The Mississippi State product was originally drafted by the NFL's Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, and has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins south of the border.

Bombers ink WR Cobb, Sterns to one-year deals

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed a pair of wide receivers Tuesday, inking Gavin Cobb and Jerreth Sterns to one-year contracts.

Cobb, 27, recorded seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown in his second season as a member of the Edmonton Elks last year.

Across two CFL seasons, the Victoria, B.C. native has caught 18 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in 29 career games played.

Sterns, 25, also has two years of experience in the CFL after appearing in 23 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders since the start of 2023.

Last year, the Waxahachie, TX native played in 12 games for the Riders, posting 492 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 39 catches.

Sterns was a collegiate standout at Western Kentucky, recording 150 receptions for 1,902 yards and 17 scores to earn 2021 second-team All-American honours.

Winnipeg signs the pair of pass-catchers after Kenny Lawler signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Winnipeg also agreed to terms with Montreal Alouettes receiver Reggie White Jr. on Feb. 4, as reported by TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Cobb and Stearns join forces with two-time Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros as he now enters his age-37 season.

Moncrief agrees to terms with Stampeders

American linebacker Derrick Moncrief has agreed to terms with the Calgary Stampeders, TSN's Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

Moncrief, 31, recorded three sacks, one interception, and 50 defensive tackles in 14 games with the Edmonton Elks this season.

The Oklahoma State product is a seven-year CFL veteran, and has appeared in 88 regular season contests between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Elks.

He has 11 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 298 defensive tackles since debuting in the league with Saskatchewan in 2017.

Moncrief is a two-time West Division All-Star (2019, 2022) and one-time CFL All-Star (2019).

Blue Bombers re-sign Benson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Canadian long snapper Mike Benson to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Benson, 37, will now get set for his fifth season with the Blue Bombers after joining the team in free agency on Feb. 9, 2021.

The Winnipeg native has not missed a regular-season game for Winnipeg in each of the last two years.

A veteran of 157 career CFL contests, Benson has previously played for the Edmonton Elks, BC Lions, and Ottawa Redblacks.

He is also a 2021 Grey Cup champion with the Blue Bombers.