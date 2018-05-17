CFL training camps open this weekend and teams across the league are making roster moves before they hit the field. Here's a look at Thursday's transactions.

BC LIONS

ADDED

FB David Mackie

OL David Knevel

WR Will Watson

DB Isiah Guzylak-Messem

OL Andrew Peirson

WR Archelaus Jack

WR Kyler Mosley

QB Brett Hunchak

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

ADDED

RB Chris Amoah

WR Peter Berryman

WR Scott MacDonell

LB Brandon Pittman

DL Gerald Rivers

OL Evin Kochisari

K Cole Sabourin

DL Brett Van der Korput

QB Graham Kelly

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

ADDED

QB B.J Daniels

WR Kyran Moore

RETIRED

LB Akeem Davis