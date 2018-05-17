1h ago
CFL teams adjust rosters ahead of camp
TSN.ca Staff
CFL training camps open this weekend and teams across the league are making roster moves before they hit the field. Here's a look at Thursday's transactions.
BC LIONS
ADDED
FB David Mackie
OL David Knevel
WR Will Watson
DB Isiah Guzylak-Messem
OL Andrew Peirson
WR Archelaus Jack
WR Kyler Mosley
QB Brett Hunchak
EDMONTON ESKIMOS
ADDED
RB Chris Amoah
WR Peter Berryman
WR Scott MacDonell
LB Brandon Pittman
DL Gerald Rivers
OL Evin Kochisari
K Cole Sabourin
DL Brett Van der Korput
QB Graham Kelly
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
ADDED
QB B.J Daniels
WR Kyran Moore
RETIRED
LB Akeem Davis