The Montreal Alouettes lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 14-6 after one half of play in the East Semifinal.

The Alouettes opened the scoring on the foot of Joseph Zema, whose 51-yard punt resulted in a single.

David Cote and Marc Liegghio traded field goals until Cody Fajardo found a streaking Austin Mack down the sideline for a 30-yard major.

Matthew Shiltz got the start at quarterback for the Tiger-Cats, completing 10 passes for 99 yards and an interception as veteran Bo Levi Mitchell watched from the sidelines.

Fajardo countered for the Als with 115 passing and 33 rushing yards.