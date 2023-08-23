Toronto Argonauts wide receiver DaVaris Daniels made his presence known in a big way in Week 10's 44-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Daniels, 30, led all receivers with a season-high 180 receiving yards on six receptions and also recorded a career-high three touchdowns to lead the Argos to victory.

This was Daniel's best game in his three seasons as an Argonaut, having not approached those numbers since he was a member of the Edmonton Elks in 2019.

"[After the game] I hung out with the family and tried to grasp what just happened because I never had a game like that in professional football," Daniels told TSN1050's First Up on Wednesday. "I knew I was capable, and I knew it could happen, so I wasn't surprised. For it to actually happen was cool and we got the win so that was amazing."

The Argonauts' receiving core has not overpowered teams throughout the season, ranking fourth in the league averaging 274.4 receiving yards per game and are tied for third with 13 receiving touchdowns. The team also leads the league with a completion rate of 68.8 per cent.

Daniels leads the receiving core this season with 497 yards on 23 receptions and five touchdowns, followed by Cam Phillips with 449 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Argos have six receivers with more than 225 yards and at least one touchdown on the season.

"It's crazy because you never know who it's going to be," said Daniels. "Any given day it could be anyone [who will step up], and that's the beauty of having so many talented guys. In this offence we all have to work together in order to succeed and we say all the time that it [can be] anyone's day, and fortunately last time it was mine."

A major reason for the receiving core's success is the play of quarterback Chad Kelly in his first season as a starting pivot. Kelly ranks among the top five quarterbacks in the league with 2,041 passing yards (fourth) on 129 completions (fifth) with 13 touchdown passes (third) and has put himself in the conversation for this season's Most Outstanding Player award.

Kelly's play has helped the Argonauts have smooth transition after former pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson exited the team. Bethel-Thompson dominated the CFL last season with 4,731 passing yards (first) on 387 receptions (first) with 23 touchdowns (third) and led the club to a Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"[Both quarterbacks'] competitive side are very similar because they're both super competitive," said Daniels. "Bethel-Thompson had this thing where he loved to get hit and he didn't feel like he was in a game until he [did]. Kelly just works every day, and he doesn't want to lose at all.

"It's fun to play with Kelly, but you have to stay in shape to play with him because he'll step out of the pocket and extend plays where you just have to keep running."

The Argonauts are coming off a bye week and are looking to take revenge on the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night, who handed the Argos their only loss of the season, a 20-7 drubbing in Week 9.

Daniels played his first three CFL seasons with the Stampeders and relishes the opportunity every time he has the chance to face his old team.

"It's always fun to go against your former team because of all the familiar faces and whatever motivation you have behind that," said Daniels. "It's always exciting to get the chance as some revenge and to show that you still got it."