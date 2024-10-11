TORONTO — The CFL handed out fines to six different players on Friday.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Stavros Katsantonis was fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. His teammate, offensive lineman Jordan Murray, was also fined for unnecessary contact with Winnipeg defensive lineman Jamal Woods.

Edmonton quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson was penalized for a third violation of the CFL Code of Conduct for 'bringing the league into disrepute' through comments made to the media, after criticizing officials following the Elks' 28-24 loss to Saskatchewan. Elks linebacker Nyles Morgan was fined for a blindside block on 'Riders wide receiver Samuel Emilus.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back C.J. Reavis was disciplined for throwing a punch at Edmonton Elks offensive lineman Jakub Szott.

B.C. Lions defensive lineman Jonah Tavai was fined for an illegal block on Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Marken Michel.

The amount of the fines was not disclosed per league policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.