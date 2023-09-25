EDMONTON — Defensive back Dwayne Thompson II has been released by the Edmonton Elks.

The American started in eight games for Edmonton this year.

Thompson had 27 defensive tackles on the season after signing with the Elks on April 23.

He played three seasons at Indiana State from 2018 to 2021.

He recorded 20 total tackles, four pass knockdowns and one interception during his junior season with the Sycamores.

Edmonton is on a bye week and will face the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Oct. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.