The Edmonton Elks are releasing wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., it was announced Wednesday.

Dunbar played 13 games for the Elks in 2023, catching 39 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns. The 28-year-old finished the season on the six-game injured list after suffering an upper-body injury in Week 14 against the Calgary Stampeders.

Dunbar joined the Elks in February of last year after playing two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He was a CFL All-Star in 2022.

The New Orleans native played collegiately at the University of Houston, catching 11 touchdowns in 38 total games.