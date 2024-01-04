The Edmonton Elks announced Thursday they have released American defensive back Aaron Grymes.

Grymes, an eight-year vet of Edmonton (2013-15, 2017-18, 2021-23), amassed 240 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles and 12 interceptions in 79 career games in the City of Champions.

The 32-year-old Seattle, Wash., native also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and spent the 2019 season with the BC Lions, making 54 defensive tackles and one interception in 16 games.

Grymes missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to a knee injury.