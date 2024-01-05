EDMONTON — Canadian defensive lineman Cole Nelson signed a two-year contract extension Friday with the Edmonton Elks.

The six-foot-six, 312-pound Nelson, who Edmonton picked fifth overall in the 2021 CFL draft, started nine games last season.

Nelson has appeared in 20 career contests with the Elks.

Nelson was slated to become a free agent next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.