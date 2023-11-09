Grey Cup matchup to be determined Saturday on TSN

The matchup for the 110th Grey Cup will be determined on Saturday, Nov. 11 when the Toronto Argonauts take on the Montreal Alouettes in the East Final and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the BC Lions in the West Final.

Once the dust settles, the two winning teams will battle at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, Nov. 19.



Argonauts look to continue historic season vs. Alouettes

It has been a season to remember for the Argonauts.

The Double Blue finished the regular season with a franchise record 16 wins, tying the CFL record for most wins in a single season and quarterback Chad Kelly is a finalist for Most Outstanding Player.

As they look to complete one of the best seasons in CFL history and repeat as Grey Cup Champions, they must defend their home field against Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes.

Watch the Argonauts and Alouettes LIVE on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m./ PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

“We’re all excited. Super stoked to defend this East title on our home field in front of the Toronto fans,” Kelly said Wednesday on TSN Radio. “Everyone is ready, prepared, determined, focused and ready to go put on a show.”

It is a rematch of last year’s East Final in Toronto, which the Argos won 34-27 en route to the franchise’s first Grey Cup since 2017. Kelly will make his first career CFL playoff start after backup up McLeod Bethel-Thompson last season.

Toronto swept the season series against the Alouettes (11-7), including a 39-10 blowout win in their only meeting at BMO Field. The Argos will have to stop the momentum of a white-hot Alouettes team that has now won six straight games.

Montreal is coming off a dominant win over the Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal, holding Hamilton out of the endzone.

Head coach Jason Maas says the team is focused and confident, having earned another opportunity to take down the East Division title winners.

“We’re confident and excited because we’ve earned this. We’ve earned this fourth chance against them. We have all the confidence in the world going into that building,” said Maas on TSN Radio Wednesday morning. “[We’re] focused. I think we’re excited about the opportunity that lies before us. It’s the culmination of a whole season’s worth of work to get to this point.”

The Alouettes are looking to become the first team to beat the Argos at BMO Field this season.



Lions, Bombers face off in West Final

The West representative in the Grey Cup will be determined later on Saturday when the Bombers and Lions face off in a rematch of last year’s West Final.

Watch the Blue Bombers battle the Lions LIVE Saturday on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Winnipeg finished the season at 14-4 and earned a bye as West Division champions. The Lions finished the year at 12-6 and advanced to the West final with a 41-30 win over the Calgary Stampeders.

The Blue Bombers offence is led by CFL touchdown leader Zach Collaros and MOP finalist Brady Oliveira as they look to reach the Grey Cup for a fourth-consecutive year. Winnipeg might be without tight end Dalton Schoen and receiver Nic Demski after the duo missed practice on Wednesday.

Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. led the league with 4,769 passing yards in his first full season with the team.

The Lions were the only team to beat the Bombers at IG Field this season with a 30-6 blowout back in June.