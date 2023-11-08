Grey Cup Playoffs Continue This Saturday with the Eastern and Western Finals, November 11 on TSN

TORONTO (November 8, 2023) – The quest for the 110th GREY CUP continues this Saturday as CFL ON TSN delivers comprehensive coverage of the Grey Cup Playoffs with the Eastern and Western Finals, this Saturday, Nov. 11.

The doubleheader begins at BMO Field in Toronto with pre-game coverage of the Eastern Final: Montreal Alouettes @ Toronto Argonauts at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, then heads to IG Field in Winnipeg for the Western Final: BC Lions @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers, with the pre-game beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Each game’s winner solidifies their place in the 110th GREY CUP on Sunday, Nov. 19.

CFL ON TSN’s complete Grey Cup Playoffs broadcast schedule is available here, with French-language coverage available on RDS.

The CFL ON TSN panel kicks off the Division Finals with a 60-minute pre-game show on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. ET. Featuring host Kate Beirness alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, Davis Sanchez, and Paul LaPolice in the CFL ON TSN studio and TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor from BMO Field, the panel breaks down the X’s and O’s of these must-win games.

Immediately following pre-game coverage, TSN delivers the Eastern Final: Montreal @ Toronto, with Rod Smith delivering the call alongside game analyst Duane Forde, with Matthew Scianitti reporting from the sidelines. The action continues with James Duthie, Jim Barker, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell teeing up pre-game coverage of the Western Final: BC @ Winnipeg, as Dustin Neilson delivers play-by-play alongside game analyst Glen Suitor, and CFL Insider Farhan Lalji reporting from the sidelines.

TSN’s extensive Grey Cup Playoff Saturdays coverage is complemented by:

Previews from SPORTSCENTRE of each matchup, with comprehensive news reports from all four cities leading up to Saturday’s games from the CFL ON TSN panel and CFL Insiders

panel and CFL Insiders Up-to-the-minute news, roster updates, in-game highlights, must-see plays, game recaps, and analysis from Naylor, Sanchez, and the panel on TSN.ca

TSN’s official social media accounts feature extensive content surrounding the Grey Cup Playoffs

BarDown’s weekly CFL feature HUDDLE UP shares player interviews and previews each matchup going into the weekend

Comprehensive content specific to CFL sports betting, with insights from TSN’s extensive roster of CFL experts, and odds powered by FanDuel, TSN’s official sportsbook partner

As the exclusive home of the CFL, the Grey Cup Playoffs culminates with the 110th GREY CUP, live from Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.