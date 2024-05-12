Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell remains on schedule to get practice reps in this week at training camp, according to head coach Scott Milanovich.

Mitchell was seen sporting a walking boot on his right leg due to "swelling" on May 8, sparking conversations surrounding the 34-year-old's health as the rookie and quarterbacks portion of camp began. The eight-year veteran was only able to appear in six contests for Hamilton during the 2023 season after fracturing the same leg he was wearing the boot on last week.

Milanovich has come out and cleared the air regarding his pivot's status for training camp, stating that he is still on track to participate in practice on Monday, as reported by TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

In his first season with the Ti-Cats, Mitchell threw for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions before the injury. Hamilton was able to clinch a playoff berth in his absence with a record of 8-10 on the year, before losing 27-12 in the Eastern Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes.

The Tiger-Cats' preseason kicks off on May 25 in a matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks.