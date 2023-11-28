The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday they have re-signed Canadian long snapper Gordon Whyte and American offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor to two-year contract extensions.

Whyte, 26, has suited up in 50 regular-season games and five playoff games over three seasons (2021-23) with the Tiger-Cats, tallying 13 special teams tackles.

The 6’2, 240-pound native of Toronto, Ont., suited up in all 18 regular season games and one playoff game for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, registering three special teams tackles.

He was originally selected by Hamilton in the eighth round, 67th overall in the 2019 CFL Draft.



Sartor, 24, appeared in six games for the Tiger-Cats, including six starts at right tackle in 2023.

The native Ohioan played 33 games, including 24 starts over five seasons at Marshall University (2017-22) before signing with the Black and Gold.