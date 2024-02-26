The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American tight end Thaddeus Moss, the team announced Monday.

Moss, 25, spent time with the National Football League's Washington Football Team and Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 after going undrafted out of Louisiana State University.

The Charlotte, N.C., native most recently played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions, where he recorded three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

Collegiately, Moss played 14 games during the LSU Tigers National Championship-winning season, making 47 receptions for 540 yards.

Moss' collegiate career began in his native North Carolina as a Tar Heel, making 13 appearances and making six receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.