HAMILTON — Offensive lineman Jordan Murray has returned to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The CFL club announced the signing of the American on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Coppell, Texas started 11 games, including a pair of playoff games, for the Tiger-Cats in 2021.

He was then released to sign with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, with whom he spent parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Indianapolis waived him on Aug. 1. The six-foot-nine, 330-pound lineman served on the Colts' practice squad in 2022.

Murray appeared in 44 games over four seasons at the University of North Texas (2015-18) where he played both tackle and guard during his college career.

The Tiger-Cats (4-6) are at home to the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.