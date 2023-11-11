The Montreal Alouettes lead the Toronto Argonauts 10-3 after one half of play in the East Final with a trip to the 110th Grey Cup within reach.

Marc-Antoine Dequoy opened the scoring in the East Final for the Alouettes as he picked off the Argonauts' Chad Kelly and returned it 101 yards for the go-ahead score.

The Als' defence stiffled Kelly and Co., limiting them to 171 yards in the first half, forcing a pair of turnover on downs and a fumble.

Boris Bede broke through for the Double Blue, sending a 45-yard field goal through the uprights to make it a four-point game before David Cote responded with one from 46-yard out.

Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo completed 11 passes for 98 yards and an interception.