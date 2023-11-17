Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for the Grey Cup

The stage is set for the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, among the top two choices to win it all from start to finish, will be a heavy favourite for Sunday’s winner-take-all finale.

The Montreal Alouettes, which could be found as high as 15-to-1 to win the Grey Cup as recently as 11 days ago at FanDuel, will be looking to shock the football world with an upset win for the second week in a row.

Winnipeg opened -6.5 for the Grey Cup at FanDuel. Since then, the Bombers have been bet up to -8.5.

Montreal, which was +440 to upset the Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Final, is +330 to beat Winnipeg.

Can the Alouettes go back-to-back with upset victories over the pre-season favourites to win the Grey Cup?

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet for the 110th Grey Cup

It’s one thing to upset the Argonauts in the Eastern Final. It’s another to follow up a stunning win over Toronto as a double-digit underdog with another versus Winnipeg on the biggest stage.

The Blue Bombers are looking to win their third Grey Cup in four seasons, while the Alouettes are the biggest underdog since 2016!



Who's taking home the Grey Cup this year? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EAKsQDURV0 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 14, 2023

It didn’t take long for bettors to push the spread for the 110th Grey Cup from Bombers -6.5 to -8.5 at FanDuel.

How many is too many points to lay with Winnipeg?

As Aaron Korolnek pointed out in his latest feature, underdogs have performed well versus expectations in the recent history of the Grey Cup.

Worked with @realEricCohen on this, looking at the recent history of the underdog in the Grey Cup. Hint: the dogs bark more often than not in the Big Game! @TSN_Edge @FanDuelCanada https://t.co/llHWwywm9W — Aaron Korolnek (@Aaron_Korolnek) November 17, 2023

Of course, the Alouettes will face a unique challenge this week against a battle-tested roster that has plenty of experience on this stage.

Only the Elks had longer odds than the Als to win it all back in June on @FanDuelCanada.



Montreal's now riding a 7-game win streak into the Grey Cup and just thumped a 16-win Argos team as a double-digit underdog.@MiltStegallTSN has more: https://t.co/z96fuU84am pic.twitter.com/SfTZkNu2dK — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 16, 2023

While I’m not willing to lay 8.5 points with Winnipeg, I am willing to take the Bombers on the money line as the first leg of a parlay for Sunday’s games.

Who's going to be the Most Valuable Canadian in the Grey Cup? 🍁🏆



Brady Oliveira is the favourite to win the award on @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/ALy03Yt8CU — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 17, 2023

I’ll pair Winnipeg ML with Detroit Lions ML against the Chicago Bears for a two-team parlay at -170 odds.

The Lions have covered 11 straight games against NFC North opponents – the second-longest division cover streak in the Super Bowl era.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will ALWAYS answer..



There's NEVER A DOUBT for MCDC and the BRAND NEW LIONS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NGcpfMiKyA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2023

Detroit is 5-0 ATS against teams that currently have losing records. Dan Campbell is 34-21 ATS in his career – the best ATS record of any coach through 25 games to begin their career since 1966.

the vibes are So Amazing https://t.co/9PDxSvSUe4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2023

The Lions are in a unique position as they lead the NFC North with a 7-2 record – one game back of the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the entire NFC.

Detroit is a 7.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game against the visiting Chicago Bears.

Chicago is 1-4 on the road this season, and it was Justin Fields who led them to a win over the Washington Commanders back in Week 5 for their lone victory as the visiting team this season.

While the Lions are focused on first place in the NFC, the Bears should be focused on the first-overall pick and the opportunity for the franchise to hit the reset button in the 2024 draft.

I’ll lock in a two-team parlay with Winnipeg and Detroit to win outright at -170 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet for the 110th Grey Cup weekend.