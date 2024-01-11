The Ottawa Redblacks announced Thursday they have re-signed Canadian defensive lineman Nigel Romick through the 2024 Canadian Football League season.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play my entire career here in Ottawa and now it’s even more special playing in front of my wife and two kids,” said Romick in a statement.

“I can’t wait to get back to business and help bring this organization and RNation another Grey Cup. I couldn’t see myself in any other colours."

The 32-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ont., suited up in 16 games for the Redblacks, last season, making a pair of defensive tackles and eight special teams tackles.

Drafted with the 23rd overall pick by the Redblacks in 2014, Romick has spent all nine seasons of his CFL career in the nation’s capital.

Through 89 career games, he has recorded 101 total tackles, and a sack.