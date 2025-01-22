OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran American receiver Bralon Addison to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.

Addison, 31, was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11.

He had 41 catches for 433 yards and three TDs in 10 regular-season games last year. He also made two starts at running back, rushing for 151 yards on 27 carries (5.6-yard average).

The five-foot-nine, 197-pound Addison enters his third season with Ottawa and seventh in the CFL. He began his career in Canada with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-19, 21-22).

Addison has appeared in 49 career CFL regular-season games, registering 231 catches for 2,718 yards with 13 touchdowns. He also has 80 carries for 449 yards and a TD.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2025.