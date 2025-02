OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks released American receiver Dominique Rhymes.

The 31-year-old Rhymes made 72 catches for 1,011 yards and two touchdowns in 18 games with the Redblacks last season. It was his second stint with the team after also suiting up for Ottawa from 2017 to 2019.

Rhymes played for the BC Lions from 2021 to 2023 and earned All-CFL honours in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.