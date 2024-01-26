Former Montreal Alouette, Kelly Malveaux, dead at 47

The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long time players, Kelly Malveaux, who has died at 47.

The defensive linebacker who played college at Arizona for the Wildcats played with the Montreal Alouettes in 2004-05, and also had stints in Calgary, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

"The Montreal Alouettes would like to offer their most sincere condolences to Kelly Malveaux's family, friends, and former teammates," the Alouettes said in a news release.

No cause of death has been given.

One of Malveaux's former Wildcat teammates and NFL alumni Brandon Sanders posted a picture of Malveaux on his X page with a broken heart.

Malveaux suited up for 36 games with the Als. He had four interceptions in 2004 and was named an East Division all-star.

"The following year, he played 18 games, registering 63 tackles and a quarterback sack while knocking down nine passes," the Alouettes said.

He was part of Montreal's run to the Grey Cup that ended in the Alouettes losing 38-35 to Edmonton.

Originally from Long Beach, California, Malveaux played 156 CFL games over 10 seasons.

He also played in the NFL Europe and United Football leagues.