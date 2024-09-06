OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts are both looking to rebound from disappointing losses last week when they square off Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Ottawa, boasting a 7-3-1 record, remains undefeated at home and is eager to maintain that streak. Meanwhile, Toronto, sitting at 6-5-0, is hungry to close the gap with their divisional rivals.

Watch the Redblacks host the Argonauts from the nation's capital Saturday at 1pm ET/10am PT on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

For Ottawa, the focus is not just on defending home turf but building some breathing room in the East Division standings. Head coach Bob Dyce remains optimistic despite the team's recent challenges and personnel changes.

Earlier this week, the team released running back Ryquell Armstead and remain without receiver Jaelon Acklin and RB Devonte Dedmon.

“The mindset is that we control our destiny, right?” Dyce said. “We know what we have to do to take advantage of the situation. These guys have worked hard to be in the position we’re in, and they know it’s just a matter of going out and executing, as they've done throughout the year."

With Armstead’s departure, the Redblacks will have to rely on the duo of Khalan Laborn and Jamal Morrow. While both players bring unique skills to the table, integrating them into the lineup so quickly does present a challenge, but Dyce remains confident both are up to the task.

“You’ll see both of them play,” Dyce confirmed. “They both offer two different things, and they have a dynamic skill set. We’re excited to see them both on the field.

"Of course, protection is key, but Khalan’s been here for a while and Jamal’s a veteran. He’s seen it all in this league, so it’s just a matter of fitting into our system.”

When asked if he would want to get the run game established early to help the two new additions, quarterback Dru Brown remained confident both were ready. He’s worked closely with both running backs this week to ensure clear communication.

“Our staff has done a great job getting those guys up to speed,” Brown said. “You know, one of them’s been here and Jamal’s a veteran. He knows how things are done.

"It’s all about ensuring certain things, and I’ve got full faith in those guys. They’ve been running their whole lives. It doesn’t change now.”

Ottawa will need Brown to spread the field in an effort to exploit Toronto’s secondary. On Monday against Hamilton, the Argos gave up 353 yards and have allowed 291.7 per game.

Brown has had success but could use better protection at times. Ottawa is tied with Toronto for last in the league in sacks allowed at 27. The Argos defence is known for applying pressure creating an additional challenge for Ottawa.

Despite the unflattering numbers, Brown isn’t fazed and has full confidence in those in front of him.

“I wouldn’t say it’s something I’m too concerned about,” said Brown. “There are games where I don’t get touched, and then there are games where I do. It just depends on how things play out.”

Ottawa will need to be mindful of Toronto QB Chad Kelly’s mobility if they hope to keep Toronto off the scoreboard. Kelly will be making his third start and looking for his third straight 300-plus yard passing game.

“They’ve got a dynamic group over there,” Dyce said of Toronto’s offence. “But for us, it’s more about taking care of our business than worrying about the quarterback. If we’re disciplined, we’ll be where we need to be.”

Despite the stakes, Dyce insists his team isn’t feeling any additional pressure.

“It’s the same routine as always,” he said. “One play at a time, focused on taking care of our business. All of us play for each other and when you have that mindset, it helps keep things in perspective.”

ARGONAUTS (6-5-0) AT REDBLACKS (7-3-1)

GO LEWIS GO: Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward is up to 127 points in 2024. He is now the second-leading scorer in Ottawa history with 843 points. Gerry Organ had 1,462 points from 1971-1983 for the Rough Riders.

DON’T COUNT US OUT: The Argos come into the game having won five straight against Ottawa.

GET IT GOING : Ottawa has been outscored in every quarter this season except the third, where they have a 71-31 margin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.