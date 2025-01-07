OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian defensive back Justin Howell to a one-year extension, the CFL club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old from Bradford, Ont., had seven defensive tackles and four special teams tackles in 13 games with Ottawa last year.

The Redblacks selected Howell out of Carleton University in the seventh round (55th overall) in the 2018 CFL draft.

Howell has 106 defensive tackles, 31 special teams tackles, five forced fumbles, and a sack in 71 games over six seasons with the Redblacks.

Roughriders add American OL Kemp

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Brandon Kemp.

The six-foot-seven, 310-pound American spent the last three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He appeared in one game at right tackle last season before ending the season on Hamilton's practice roster.

Kemp suited up for 10 games in 2023, and one in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.