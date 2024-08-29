Rookie Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is making an impact with the Montreal Alouettes.

Cantin-Arku has played 602 snaps this season with Montreal (10-1) despite being listed as the backup to standout middle linebacker Darnell Sankey. Cantin-Arku has taken 435 snaps on defence and another 167 on special teams and excelled in both.

According to Pro Football Focus, a sports-analytics company that accumulates and compiles data for the CFL, Arku's grade on defence is a solid 71.8. The six-foot-three, 240-pound linebacker has registered 27 tackles and four sacks — second-highest on the team behind Mustafa Johnson, who has five.

But his grade improves 87.0 on special teams, where Cantin-Arku has recorded five tackles.

Cantin-Arku saw action only on special teams in Montreal's season-opening 27-12 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. But Canadian linebacker Tyrell Richards (leg) was injured in that game, giving Cantin-Arku an opportunity to also play on defence.

He posted a season-high five tackles (another on special teams) and two sacks when Montreal rallied from a 17-6 half-time deficit to defeat the Edmonton Elks 21-17 on Sunday. The Alouettes are on a bye week and will resume action Sept. 6 hosting the B.C. Lions.

"Yes, I had a big game but I think it was a team win," Cantin-Arku said. "We came out in the second half and didn't allow any points on defence and the offence got going and special teams were a big part to.

"They (Alouettes) have done a great job of teaching me the way they want me to play the position. They've been patient with me . . .I'm very thankful for that."

Montreal's defence has played a big role in the team's solid start. The unit is first overall in fewest offensive points allowed (18.7 per game), yards per play (5.84), 30-yard completions (five) and big plays (11) and second in offensive touchdowns (18), passing yards (249.1) and fumbles recovered (seven).

Linebacker Tyrice Beverette leads the CFL in total defensive plays (91) while Sankey is sixth (73). Beverette is third overall in tackles (66) with Sankey fifth (63). Beverette and Sankey are also 1-2 in forced fumbles with four and three, respectively.

Cantin-Arku is used to shouldering a heavy workload. The 25-year-old from Levis, Que., recorded 144 tackles (76 solo, seven for loss), two sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery and blocked kick over two seasons (25 games) at the University of Memphis.

He was a key player on a Memphis team that last year capped a 10-3 campaign with a 36-26 Liberty Bowl win over Iowa State. The Tigers held the Cyclones to no rushing yards on 20 attempts with Cantin-Arku registering seven tackles (five solo, two for loss).

Cantin-Arku was second behind Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor in voting for the 2023 Jon Cornish Trophy as Canada’s outstanding NCAA player. He was Memphis's second-leading tackler (79, 41 solo, 4.5 for loss) with a sack, interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and blocked kick.

Cantin-Arku spent his first three college seasons at Syracuse (2019-21), registering 107 tackles (79 solo, 10 for loss), five sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 30 games (10 starts). He started as a sophomore but opted for the transfer portal after platooning as a junior.

The Alouettes took notice, taking Cantin-Arku in the first round, ninth overall, of the '24 CFL draft. But that also meant Cantin-Arku having to readjust to Canadian football.

"I think it's improving every week," he said. "I'm getting more comfortable reading the offences.

"I'm learning still but I think I'm way ahead of where I was when I first got here."

Cantin-Arku credits Montreal defensive co-ordinator Noel Thorpe with knowing where best to utilize players within his defence.

"I think coach Thorpe does a great job of learning about his players and putting them in a position where they do what they're good at," Cantin-Arku said. "If you're good at dropping back, you'll drop back and if you're good at rushing then you'll rush.

"He does a great job of using his players to the best of their abilities."

Following his collegiate career, Cantin-Arku focused his off-season efforts on earning an NFL opportunity. Although one didn't come, he's very happy to be playing professionally back in his home province.

"I'm in such a great spot right now," Cantin-Arku said. "I'm just focused on winning and making this another Grey Cup run and something that's as good as it can be.

"Every game, I just want us to win for the city and that's where my mind is right now. I'm not thinking about the future."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.