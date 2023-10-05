Saskatchewan government proclaims George Reed Day to honour football legend

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has proclaimed Oct. 7 as George Reed Day to honour one of the Canadian Football League's greatest players.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds announced the proclamation to commemorate Reed.

Reed died earlier this week before his 84th birthday.

The rugged fullback was one of the league's most dominant rushers.

He had been the league's all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns upon his retirement in 1975.

A celebration of life for Reed is to be held this week in Regina, and it will be open to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.