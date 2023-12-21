The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed assistant general managers Kyle Carson and Paul Jones to two-year contract extensions.

Jones will be entering his sixth season as assistant GM for Saskatchewan, having joined the club back in 2019.

He spent 21 years with the Edmonton Elks and got his start in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Jones has also worked with the Toronto Argonauts and the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, and has been with five Grey Cup-winning teams.

Carson is going into his third season as assistant GM, having been promoted from being director of player personnel when he first joined the Riders in 2019.

He spent eight years with the Calgary Stampeders prior to joining Saskatchewan and has been with two Grey Cup-winning teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.