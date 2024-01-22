The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Logan Ferland to a two-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Ferland, 26, anchored the Riders' offensive line in all 18 regular-season games at right guard in 2023, earning a team vote for the Most Outstanding Lineman for the second straight season.

The Melfort, Sask., native initially joined the Roughriders as a territorial junior in 2019, spending that season on the practice roster while still playing for the Regina Thunder.

Ferland earned a starting role with the Roughriders in 2021, playing 13 games at left guard, before moving to centre for his final start of the 14-game regular season. He also started at left guard for the West Semi-Final and West Final and played the most snaps of any Roughrider player in 2021. He started 15 games at left guard during the 2022 season.