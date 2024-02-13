REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added some punch to their running attack in the form of A.J. Ouellette.

The former Toronto Argonaut, a sparkplug on and off the field, signed a two-year contract with the Riders, who ranked eighth in the league in rushing with 1,519 yards for the season.

The Riders also signed defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper and veteran offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick. All three players are Americans.

The moves came Tuesday, the opening day of CFL free agency, but Saskatchewan reached agreements in principle with all three last week.

The five-foot-10, 210-pound Ouellette is coming off a season that saw him named an East Division all-star in 2023 after a career-best 1,008 yards rushing. The 28-year-old from Ohio averaged 5.7 yards per carry and tied for the league lead with 10 runs of 20-plus yards.

He scored 10 touchdowns, eight on the ground and two in the air. He also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dejon Brissett.

Ouellette played at the University of Ohio from 2014 to '18, rushing for 3,833 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 64 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns.

He was named the DXL Frisco Bowl Offensive MVP in 2018.

Ouellette signed with the Argos in September 2019 after spending time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. He became an Argo starter in the latter half of the 2022 season when he rushed for 516 yards and two touchdowns and caught 38 passes for 350 yards and one TD.

His five-yard TD run in the 2022 Grey Cup tied the game with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter. The ensuing convert proved to be the winning margin in a 24-23 win.

The five-foot-11, 175-pound Edwards-Cooper appeared in 14 regular-season games with the B.C. Lions last year. He had 36 tackles (three for a loss), one special-teams tackle and one forced fumble while recovering a blocked field goal and returning it 62 yards for a touchdown.

Edwards-Cooper, 26, initially signed with the Lions in 2021. He has appeared in 30 regular-season games and recorded 79 tackles and three interceptions.

The hulking six-foot-five, 317-pound Hardrick was the West Division's top lineman and a league all-star last season with Winnipeg. He helped paved the way for CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira -- the league's top Canadian in 2023 -- while anchoring a unit that allowed 33 sacks, tied for second-fewest in the league.

This will mark Hardrick's second stint in Regina, playing with the Riders in 2015. He also spent time with the Lions (2014) before joining the Bombers in 2016, earning league all-star honours in 2021 and '23.

Hardrick helped Winnipeg reach the Grey Cup the last four years, winning twice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.