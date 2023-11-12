Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall has been arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.

The Roughriders said in a statement that they had been made aware of the situation Sunday night through media reports.

Marshall, and a woman in the vehicle with him, were arrested in Columbus, Ga., on Thursday, according to WRBL, a television station in Columbus, which reported it Saturday.

Marshall, 31, has been with the CFL club since 2018 and was a West Division all-star in 2021. He was previously a quarterback at Auburn University and spent two years in the NFL (2015-16).

The six-foot-one, 207-pound Rochelle, Ga., native had 31 tackles and five interceptions in 17 games for the Riders in 2023.

"The Club is disappointed and taking this matter seriously. We are currently gathering more information and will provide an update soon after," the team said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.