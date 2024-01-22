The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian Brett Lauther to a three-year extension, the team announced Monday.

Good for three! 🙌



The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed kicker Brett Lauther to a three-year contract extension.



📰 https://t.co/58W8bdJMQG

✍️ @brettlauther pic.twitter.com/cekkRsUc1h — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) January 22, 2024

Lauther, 33, played in 18 regular-season games for the Roughriders last season, converting on 81.8 per cent of his field goal attempts.

The Nova Scotia native has played five seasons in Riderville (2018-2023), making 203 of 242 field-goal attempts, 130 of 142 converts and 14 special teams tackles.

He was named the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Canadian in 2018 and was voted as the Roughriders Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2018 and 2021.

Lauther was also named a West Division All-Star in 2018 after making 54 of 60 field-goal attempts.

This past November, Lauther received the Tom Pate Memorial Award, which is presented each year to a CFL Players’ Association member who demonstrates supreme sportsmanship and exemplary contributions to his team and his community.