The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Philip Blake to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

Blake, a 38-year-old native Torontonian, suited up for six games for the Roughriders in 2023 after recovering from an injury sustained in the preseason, helping the Green and White earn nearly 400 rushing yards following his return.

A Grey Cup champion during his time with the Toronto Argonauts (2022), Blake also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2015-18) after being drafted by them with the 23rd overall pick in 2011.