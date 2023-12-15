REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Amari Henderson to a contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The length of the extension was not disclosed. Henderson was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

The 26-year-old from Charlotte, N.C., had 45 defensive tackles and two interceptions for the Roughriders last season.

Henderson joined the team in 2022 after stints in the NFL. He signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice roster in 2020 and played one pre-season game for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

The six-foot-one, 182-pound Henderson spent his college career at Wake Forest, where he was named second-team all-ACC as a senior.

The Riders also signed defensive lineman Miles Brown to a contract extension on Friday. The terms of deal were not released.

Brown played the last two seasons with Saskatchewan, suiting up in 25 games and recording 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.

The 26-year-old out of Wofford College began his pro career in 2019 after he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. He suited up for nine regular-season games for the Cardinals, making four tackles.

The Maryland native also spent time with the Tennessee Titans (2020) and the Detroit Lions (2021).

Saskatchewan finished 6-12 and missed the playoffs for a second straight year this past season. Corey Mace replaced Craig Dickenson as head coach this off-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.