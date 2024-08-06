TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Shea Patterson and Toronto Argonauts safety Royce Metchie were named the CFL Honour Roll's top offensive and defensive players on Tuesday.

Patterson earned a grade of 85.2 after competing 22-of-38 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-31 loss to the Edmonton Elks. He also ran four times for 30 yards and a TD.

Metchie received a grade of 92.7 for his play in Toronto's 27-23 setback to the Calgary Stampeders. He tied a career high with nine tackles while adding an interception and forced fumble over 62 total snaps and earned a 91.6 grade on 48 coverage snaps.

The league’s weekly honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats' offensive line earned a top grade of 73.0 for its play in a 33-16 home loss to the Montreal Alouettes. Its top three performers were Brendan Bordner (71.8), Jordan Murray (71.7) and Coulter Woodmansey (69.8).

Edmonton's Shane Richards had the highest individual grade among offensive linemen at 76.1.

The other top-graded players included Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira (83.2), Calgary receiver Marken Michel (75.6), defensive lineman Willie Jefferson (88.1) and linebacker Adam Bighill (76.2), both of the Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan returner/special-teams player Mario Alford (68.0 and 90.6, respectively) and Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo (91.1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.