Receiver Damien Alford, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick in the CFL Draft, already has some familiarity with his new surroundings in Calgary. The Stampeders made the Utah Utes’ receiver the top selection on Tuesday.

Alford, a Montreal native, already has an important connection to his new home.

“I actually have my sister that lives out there,” he said.

He also knows his new quarterback, Vernon Adams Jr. When Adams was with the Montreal Alouettes, the two would sometimes work out together.

“I’ve worked out with Vernon in the past,” Alford said.

He called the prospect of playing with one of the league’s top quarterbacks so early in his career “amazing.”

“I couldn’t have asked for better, to be honest,” Alford said.

“I know how he throws…now going to the pro level and being able to work with him on a continuous basis, the sky’s the limit.”

Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson is banking on that connection to evolve at McMahon Stadium in the coming months.

“Vernon loves big receivers,” Dickenson said. Alford measures at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds and will reportedly be attending Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp.

“We want to surround him with as many weapons as possible.”

The pick is risky given Alford’s lack of recent playing time.

He had a successful career at Syracuse, where he started 28 games and amassed over 1,200 receiving yards and seven touchdowns from 2020 to 2023, but played in just four games with the Utes in 2024. Alford didn’t record any stats last year, but Dickenson said he’s comfortable with the pick.

“We weren’t sure what happened last year at Utah, but we got a lot of good reports from their coaches,” Dickenson said, pointing out that Alford was a captain at Syracuse.

“It just didn’t work out for him in 2024, but we needed those questions addressed…[we] think he’ll be a great addition to our room.”

Alford said he had wanted to graduate from Syracuse before transferring, and arrived at Utah late in the recruiting season. Coaches told him that they had other receivers in mind for starting roles.

“They explained the situation that I might not see the field as much as I would have wanted to,” he said.

There was a silver lining.

“I felt like I got better at the end of the day because I practiced more than I played,” Alford said.

“I can’t complain about it."

Dickenson was drawn to Alford’s production and physical tools.

He compared himself to Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. Alford would be one of the league’s bigger receivers and adds to a Calgary Canadian contingent that includes Jalen Philpot and Clark Barnes.

“People would think that, because I’m a tall receiver, that I’m not fast, but…I ran a 4.46 [in the 40-yard dash],” Alford said.

“It’s not just my speed, but my route-running that’s improved.”

Alford has the size to play both outside and inside as a slotback.

“At Syracuse, I played in the slot, I played outside,” he said.

“I even played tight end sometimes, so wherever the coach needs me to be, I’ll be [there].”

Given Calgary’s lack of depth with Canadian receivers, there’s a good chance Alford will see the field early in his career for a Stamps squad looking to improve in 2025. He will approach it with an open mind.

“I’m going to be the new kid on the block,” he said.

“Whatever wisdom [my new teammates] got for me, I’ll take it in.”