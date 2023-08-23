The Calgary Stampeders are in unfamiliar territory as an organization but don’t tell that to their starting quarterback.

Despite a 3-7 record that leaves the Stamps sitting outside the playoff picture, Jake Maier is feeling positive about the direction the team is headed as it tries to find more offence and more wins, starting with a Week 12 matchup on the road versus the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

“I think better days are ahead of us,” Maier said on Wednesday. “We have two months of a season worth of games where we should play our best…I’m overly optimistic at the moment, to be honest with you. I just feel like we practice well, we’ve tried different things in terms of our preparation as players – whether it’s different routines or habits, something to jump-start us and get us going. I’m very hopeful for what’s ahead.”

Maier has acknowledged the growing pains he’s had in his first season as an undisputed starter in the league. He leads the league in interceptions, and four of his eight touchdown passes came in the 43-41 shootout loss at McMahon Stadium versus the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 7.

“It’s been well-documented this year that I’ve made my share of mistakes,” Maier said. “I’ve always felt really good about responding to them and getting to the next play and executing the next play.”

Calgary hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown since their Week 9 victory at home versus the Argonauts when Maier nearly set a CFL record for completion percentage in a game.

Despite only passing for 149 yards tonight, Jake Maier's completion rate of 91.7% is the 4th best in #CFL History pic.twitter.com/kaeHWVNzkT — Jon Perlberg (@jonperlberg) August 5, 2023

“We did play physical and were committed,” head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said of that win. “We did do a pretty good job at managing situations, holding on to the ball, and forcing the odd turnover and special teams battle. There’s a recipe to win. We’ve just got to try and figure out and do it again.”

Dickenson pushed back on that victory being his team’s best effort of the season, saying that “it was an effort that won” and “nothing fantastic.” Dickenson pointed out that Argos starter Chad Kelly was forced out of the game due to injury.

Maier isn’t putting much stock into that win either.

“It’s a new day,” he said. “They’re going to have their adjustments. We’re going to have our adjustments. It’s going to be a dog fight.”

The Stamps’ continued woes on offence can partially be explained by injuries. At no point this season has the team had consecutive games with the same starting running backs and receivers.

Running backs Ka’Deem Carey and Peyton Logan and receivers Malik Henry, Reggie Begelton, Cole Tucker, Luther Hakunavanhu, and Jalen Philpot have all missed significant time due to injury. Carey and offensive lineman Bryce Bell have been ruled out for Friday, while Lewis’ status is up in the air. D’Antne Demery practiced in Bell’s spot at left tackle this week.

“At least a couple of guys put their helmets on and got out there and jogged,” Dickenson said of players who are banged up. “We need to win, so they’re going to play our best team.”

Maier isn’t using those injuries as an excuse, especially with a tight race for that final playoff spot that’ll likely come down to the Stamps, Redblacks, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“We’re getting used to it, right?” Maier said, of the lack of continuity from game to game. He also emphasized that the second- and third-stringers have earned the right to play.

“It’s just who we are. It’s just the hand we’re dealt as a team. We can’t have that be a crutch anymore…it can’t be an excuse that we build in for us every week. It has to be something that we push through.”