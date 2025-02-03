The Toronto Argonauts extended Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter on Monday.

Hunter won the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award in 2024. He started 17 games last season and aided an offence that led the CFL averaging 28.6 points per game.

The fourth-year Argonaut started games at both guard and tackle in 2024. The North Bay, Ont. native has played 40 regular season games, four playoff games, and won two Grey Cups in Double Blue while being named All-CFL twice (2023-2024). Hunter was also a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning team in 2019.

Also on Monday, Toronto announced the release of Canadian WR Tommy Nield.