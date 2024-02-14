The Toronto Argonauts have extended the contract of Canadian running back Dan Adeboboye, the team announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old plated 17 games in 2023, rushing 41 times for 287 yards and one touchdown. He also added eight receptions for 71 yards. Adeboboye also contributed on special teams, recording 13 tackles.

The 2022 second-round draft pick also recorded 17 special teams tackles in his rookie season, adding 72 rushing yards and four catches for 16 yards.