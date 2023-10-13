TORONTO — A career milestone will have to wait for A.J. Ouellette.

The rugged American running back won't play Saturday night when the Toronto Argonauts host the Ottawa Redblacks at BMO Field. Ouellette, who needs 41 yards to reach the 1,000-yard plateau, will be a healthy scratch.

The move isn't a surprise as Toronto, off to a club-record 13-2 start to the season, has already clinched first in the East Division. Ouellette was also a healthy scratch for the Argos' 29-14 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sept. 23.

First-year Argo Deonta McMahon will start at running back for Toronto. McMahon is also an American.

Offensive linemen Peter Nicastro and Dejon Allen along with linebacker Jordan Williams also won't play for Toronto. Nicastro and Williams are both Canadians.

Chad Kelly will make a second straight start at quarterback for Toronto. He didn't play in the Argos' 31-21 road loss in Winnipeg on Sept. 29.

Kelly was named the CFL's top-graded quarterback earlier this week for his play in Toronto's 35-12 home victory over the Edmonton Elks. He finished 11-of-16 passing for 165 yards while adding a 14-yard run.

However, backups Cameron Dukes and Bryan Scott are both expected to also see some action against Ottawa.

Toronto looks to end the regular season with an unbeaten home record. The Argos are 8-0 thus far, with one of those wins coming in Halifax.

The defending Grey Cup champions are also 8-0 within the East Division.

Ottawa (4-12) has been eliminated from playoff contention, having lost two straight and nine-of-10 overall. The Redblacks are also 0-8 versus East Division competition and a CFL-worst 1-7 on the road.

Five of Ottawa's last nine defeats have been by seven points or less.

American defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV, the CFL's outstanding defensive player last year, will return to Ottawa's lineup. He missed last week's 29-3 loss in Montreal with a neck ailment.

Dustin Crum remains under centre for Ottawa after being a full participant in practice despite a calf injury. But defensive back Brandin Dandridge (hand) won't play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.