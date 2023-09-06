The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have an opportunity to clinch playoff spots with victories in Week 14 of the CFL season.

Toronto is in first place in the East Division with a 9-1 record and are coming off a big 41-28 Labour Day Classic victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday.

The Argos will face the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, who sit in second place in the East with a 6-5 record. The Alouettes are coming off a 34-25 loss to the BC Lions on Saturday and are two games ahead of the Tiger-Cats.

The Argonauts are the defending Grey Cup champions and are looking to return to the playoffs for the third-straight season.

Winnipeg can reach the playoffs for a seventh consecutive year with a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday in the Banjo Bowl.

The Blue Bombers sit in first place in the West Division with a 9-3 record and are coming off a tight 32-30 overtime loss to the Roughriders during the Labour Day weekend game on Sunday.

Saskatchewan is fighting for their playoff lives with a 6-5 record and sit in third place in the West ahead of the Calgary Stampeders (4-8) and Edmonton Elks (2-10).

If the Stampeders come up short in catching the Roughriders for third place in the West, they can still make the playoffs through a cross over with the East Division, where they are in a tight race with the Tiger Cats (4-7) and Ottawa Redblacks (3-8).