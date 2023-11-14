TORONTO (November 14, 2023) – Canadian football fans are gearing up for the time of their life as the 110th GREY CUP touches down at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field this Sunday, Nov. 19, beginning at 6 p.m. ET live on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. CFL ON TSN is Canada’s home for exclusive live coverage of the CFL’s iconic championship game, featuring the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. TSN starts the party with the network’s signature five-hour pre-game show beginning at 1 p.m. ET. French-language coverage of the 110th GREY CUP airs exclusively on RDS.

The CFL ON TSN team is on-site at Tim Hortons Field, with live game coverage led by play-by-play commentator Rod Smith alongside game analyst Glen Suitor. The CFL ON TSN panel features Kate Beirness alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, and Davis Sanchez, who break down all things GREY CUP, with contributions from Paul LaPolice. TSN’s James Duthie is joined by Jim Barker and Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback and two-time Grey Cup MVP Bo Levi Mitchell, who provide additional analysis. TSN Football Insiders Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji deliver news updates on both teams, and SPORTSCENTRE’s Claire Hanna and Matthew Scianitti report from the sidelines.

TSN has a massive slate of preview coverage leading up to Sunday’s championship game, featuring the following highlights:

GREY CUP SATURDAY – Saturday, Nov. 18 – beginning at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app

TSN delivers four hours of preview coverage on GREY CUP SATURDAY , co-hosted by Dustin Neilson and Marshall Ferguson

The CFL ON TSN panel is on-site at Tim Hortons Field with news updates and coverage of the teams' final walkthroughs before the big game

GREY CUP SUNDAY PRE-GAME SHOW – Sunday, Nov. 19 – beginning at 1 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app

Live from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, TSN’s extensive coverage continues with a five-hour pre-game show hosted by Duthie. Leading up to kickoff, the CFL ON TSN’s panel, Insiders, and experts set the scene for the 110th GREY CUP and preview the game from all angles.

110th GREY CUP – Sunday, Nov. 19 – 6 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app

In this year’s CFL championship game, the Montreal Alouettes square off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Alouettes return to the title game for the first time since their 2010 GREY CUP win. The Blue Bombers make their fourth consecutive appearance in the game, having won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2021. The 110 th GREY CUP marks the first time ever that teams from Winnipeg and Montreal have met in the championship game.

TSN counts down to kickoff with the Sirius XM Kickoff Show, featuring Canadian singer-songwriter and four-time JUNO nominee Jamie Fine

, featuring Canadian singer-songwriter and four-time JUNO nominee Jamie Fine At halftime, international punk rock superstars Green Day deliver a hit parade in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show

Fans can also tune in to live, nationwide radio coverage of the CFL championship game on the Grey Cup Radio Network, led by play-by-play commentator Dustin Neilson alongside game analyst Marshall Ferguson. Pre-game coverage begins Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. ET, leading into kickoff at 6 p.m. ET. For a full list of radio stations delivering live broadcast coverage, click here. Listeners can also stream live on iHeartRadio.ca, TSN.ca/Radio, and on the iHeartRadio Canada and TSN apps.

TSN is proud to partner with a collection of marquee brands for its broadcast coverage of the 110th GREY CUP, including:

Sirius XM returns as sponsor of the game’s kickoff show

Purolator serves as presenting sponsor of the game ball delivery

Sponsored features include Tim Hortons’s Loads of Taste, Twisted Tea’s Tackle Your Thirst, and Coors Light’s Moment of Chill

TSN.ca and the TSN app feature daily video hits from Lalji and Naylor throughout GREY CUP week, along with the latest news updates from Hanna and Scianitti. TSN platforms continue to provide comprehensive content specific to CFL sports betting, highlighted by insights from TSN’s extensive roster of CFL experts with odds powered by FanDuel, TSN’s official sportsbook partner.

TSN’s official social media platforms also feature extensive content surrounding the 110th GREY CUP, highlighted by: