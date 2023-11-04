Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw for a pair and rushed for two touchdowns as he has given the BC Lions a 28-13 lead over the Calgary Stampeders after one half of play in the West Semifinal.

The former Oregon Ducks' first touchdown pass came to Jevon Cottoy, as the two answered an opening-drive touchdown by Jake Maier and the Stampeders.

Adams called his own number later in the first quarter, taking a six-yard scrambled for his first rushing touchdown of the postseason.

His second came later in the second quarter as the Lions extender their lead.

Adams wasn't quite done yet as he found Keon Hatcher for his second passing touchdown of the half before time expired.

On the other sideline, Jake Maier completed 10 passes for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception.