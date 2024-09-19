TORONTO — Wynton McManis will get a second shot at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The veteran linebacker returns Friday night when the Toronto Argonauts (7-6) host Hamilton (4-9). McManis missed six games with a groin injury.

"Man, that's tough as hell," said McManis, a trademark toothpick in his mouth. "Just seeing your brothers going out there and competing and laying it all on the line and feeling you have something to offer or want to offer something to be able to help, it's hard.

"But we're here now, they held it down ... and I'm ready to go."

The six-foot-one, 225-pound McManis registered 33 tackles, two special-teams tackles, a sack, interception and touchdown over Toronto's first seven regular-season games. McManis, a Memphis, Tenn., native, has been a CFL all-star the last two seasons and helped Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup.

Toronto comes off a solid 33-17 road win over B.C. last week. Its defence had seven sacks, including three from Ralph Holley, who's tied for the league lead with seven overall.

"It brings a lot," Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said of McManis's return. "A lot of energy, a lot of focus, communication, it's great for our lockerroom.

"He was with us in B.C. last week and shows veteran leadership even from the sidelines. We're very excited to have him back ... he'll have a different energy."

Especially facing Hamilton after being forced to miss the annual Labour Day showdown, which Hamilton won 31-28 on Sept. 2. McManis will also celebrate his 30th birthday Friday.

"Yeah, that's fun," McManis said with a grin. "It's perfect."

Hamilton can sweep the three-game series with a victory. But more importantly, the Ticats would pull to within four points of third-place Toronto with both teams having four regular-season contests remaining.

Conversely, a Toronto win would push Hamilton eight points back and deal its thin playoff hopes a severe blow.

"It's an important game because it's the next one," McManis said. "But we understand what comes with it, we understand the importance of winning to reach our goals.

"It's a playoff game for us."

Hamilton has clinched the season series with Toronto but hasn't recorded the sweep since 2019. The Argos also have much to play for as they're currently just three points behind Ottawa (8-4-1), which hosts first-place Montreal (10-2-1) on Saturday.

Hamilton leads the CFL in net offensive yards (395.1 per game) and passing (321 per game). Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has thrown for 3,682 and 23 TDs -- both league highs -- but also surrendered 13 interceptions (tied for most).

Mitchell is 14-2 all-time versus Toronto. Hamilton receiver Tim White has 11 catches for 246 yards and two TDs versus the Argos this season while Steven Dunbar Jr. had eight receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in last week's 31-27 win over Ottawa.

Running back Greg Bell, who ran for 99 yards and a TD versus Ottawa, is out with an Achilles injury. However, veteran James Butler, twice a 1,000-yard rusher, returns to the lineup.

"James Butler is a great running back in this league," McManis said. "He and I have had some great battles throughout the years and this season so it will be a fun one."

Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich said his team heads into Friday's contest in a good place.

"I think winning certainly helps the mood, the energy, the belief, the faith in what we're doing," he told Hamilton reporters this week. "They're believing, they're practising hard and they're starting to see the fruits of those labours."

Milanovich said Hamilton's keys to success on Friday remain unchanged.

"It's about protecting the football, penalties and explosive plays, protecting the quarterback and hitting their quarterback," he said. "It's never going to change.

"The last couple of weeks we've started to get that and hopefully we can keep it going."

Toronto's Chad Kelly is averaging 344 passing yards in his four starts this season and has won four of five career games versus Hamilton. Since 2021, the Argos are 10-4 against the Ticats, including 6-0 at BMO Field.

"Really, we just don't want to lose this game," Dinwiddie said. "We've got to stack up some wins to get ourselves locked into the playoffs and maybe try and get a home playoff game.

"Now, there will be a little added rivalry and I think the game will be physical. I know they're feeling confident, they've beat us twice and we can't take them lightly."

Added McManis: "It's like a self-esteem, self-respect type of thing at this point in the season. Who do you want to be? You should understand that. We go into each game each week wanting to win and put our best foot forward and put the best version of the Toronto Argonauts on the field."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.