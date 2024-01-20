The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed national wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky to a two-year contract extension on Saturday.

Wolitarsky, who was born in California, but has a mother from Montreal, has spent his entire six-year CFL career with the Blue Bombers and put together a career season in 2023 with 47 receptions for 668 yards and six touchdowns.

The 28-year-old has produced a total of 194 receptions and 2,551 yards receiving with 17 touchdowns over 86 games.

Wolitarsky, who Winnipeg selected as a supplemental pick in the 2017 CFL Draft out of Minnesota, helped the Bombers win Grey Cups in 2019 and 2021.

Wolitarsky was schedule to become a free agent next month.