The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold a 17-14 lead over the Montreal Alouettes after three quarters at the 110th Grey Cup from Hamilton on Sunday evening.

Winnipeg entered the third quarter leading 17-7 after touchdowns from Brady Oliveira and Dakota Prukop.

Running back William Stanback's 32-yard touchdown run was the lone score for the Alouettes in the first half.

The Alouettes' offence made their presence known at the start of the quarter as star receiver Austin Mack made a tough 33-yard one-handed catch to move the team down field.

Pivot Cody Fajardo then found Cole Spieker for a 23-yard touchdown catch to cut the Blue Bomber's lead to three points.

Winnipeg was threatening on the ensuing drive but were stopped by defensive back Kabion Ento, who intercepted Zach Collaros' pass intended for Kenny Lawler in the end zone to keep the Alouettes only down three.