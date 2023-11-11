Blue Bombers leading Lions at halftime of West Final
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are one half away from their fourth straight Grey Cup appearances as they lead the BC Lions 18-10 at the half.
After Sean Whyte's 48-yard field goal gave the Lions an early 3-0 lead, Most Outstanding Player nominee Brady Oliveira rumbled for a Blue Bombers' touchdown.
The Bombers extended their lead on special teams as Stefan Flintoft's punt was blocked by Nick Hallett and recovered for a touchdown.
Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis hauled in a bobbling end zone pass from Adams for a touchdown before the half expired.
Vernon Adams Jr. completed three passes for 20 yards and an intercption.
Zach Collaros completed four passes for 80 yards.