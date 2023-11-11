The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are one half away from their fourth straight Grey Cup appearances as they lead the BC Lions 18-10 at the half.

After Sean Whyte's 48-yard field goal gave the Lions an early 3-0 lead, Most Outstanding Player nominee Brady Oliveira rumbled for a Blue Bombers' touchdown.

The Bombers extended their lead on special teams as Stefan Flintoft's punt was blocked by Nick Hallett and recovered for a touchdown.

Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis hauled in a bobbling end zone pass from Adams for a touchdown before the half expired.

Vernon Adams Jr. completed three passes for 20 yards and an intercption.

Zach Collaros completed four passes for 80 yards.