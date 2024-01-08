The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a pair of staffing announcements on Monday with defensive backs coach Jordan Younger promoted to defensive coordinator and Mike Miller transitioning from active player to special teams coordinator.

Former DC Richie Hall will remain on the defensive coaching staff for a ninth season, while the contract of Paul Boudreau, the former STC, was not renewed.

Younger, 45, is set to enter his sixth season with the Bombers following two as the DBs coach with the Toronto Argonauts. A defensive back in his playing days, the Trenton, NJ native spent nine seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Argos and Edmonton and won a Grey Cup with the Boatmen in 2012.

“JY (Younger) has been an intelligent, creative and passionate leader for many years, and this transition is something that we had discussed a couple of years back,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said in a statement. “Having Richie remain with the organization and provide his decades of experience is something we are all very grateful for.”

Miller, 34, is the CFL's all-time leader in special teams tackles with 226. A three-time Grey Cup winner, the Riverview, NB native was a CFL West All-Star in 2019 and 2021. Miller did not play in 2023 after incurring an injury in camp.

“Making any staff changes is never an easy decision, and we are very appreciative of the years Bou (Boudreau) spent with us,” O’Shea said. “Mike Miller is a guy who is very well respected across our league, and I think will make a great coach. He is one of, if not the best, special teams player of all-time, and I’m looking forward to seeing him transition into this new role.”