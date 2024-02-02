WINNIPEG — Jake Thomas is continuing his CFL run with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The veteran Canadian defensive lineman agreed to terms on a one-year extension with Winnipeg on Friday. Thomas was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 13.

The six-foot-two, 274-pound native of Douglas, N.B., returns for a 12th CFL season, all with Winnipeg. Thomas is the club's longest-serving player, having appeared in 186 regular-season games and registering 123 tackles and 25 sacks.

Thomas, a two-time Grey Cup champion, dressed for all of the club's 18 regular-season games in 2023 _ the sixth straight year he's done so. Thomas recorded five sacks, matching a career high, and 17 tackles.

