Blue Bombers QB Collaros exits game vs. Stampeders
Zach Collaros - The Canadian Press
Published
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros exited the Week 4 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday and was questionable to return, the team said.
Collaros appeared to take a hit from Stampeders defensive tackle Josiah Coatney.
Collaros completed eight-of-12 passes and threw for 55 yards with one interception in the first half for the Blue Bombers who are searching for their first win after starting the season 0-3.
Chris Streveler replaced Collaros at the pivot position.