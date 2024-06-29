Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros exited the Week 4 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday and was questionable to return, the team said.

Collaros appeared to take a hit from Stampeders defensive tackle Josiah Coatney.

Collaros completed eight-of-12 passes and threw for 55 yards with one interception in the first half for the Blue Bombers who are searching for their first win after starting the season 0-3.

Chris Streveler replaced Collaros at the pivot position.